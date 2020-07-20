Bipasha Basu’s Saree Look Has Hubby Karan Go Gaga With Over A Thousand Heart Eyes; See Pic

Karan Singh Grover did not hold back when, wife and actor, Bipasha Basu shared a ‘stunning’ picture on her Instagram profile. Bipasha Basu had earlier share a saree clad picture of herself which was not only loved by her fans but her friends and husband Karan Singh Grover as well. The actor was "all heart eyes" on the picture that the Dhoom actress shared.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Shares Old Pic As Fans Credit Her For Breaking 'conventional Actor' Cliché

Bipasha Basu's saree picture is loved by hubby Karan

In the picture, Bipasha Basu is seen dressed in an olive green sleek saree, which hugs her toned body perfectly. She has paired the saree with a similarly toned bralette. Bipasha Basu has opted for the simple straight hair. Bipasha has finished off the look with heavy stone jewellery. As per Bipasha Basu’s caption, the pictures are her way of self-appreciation and loving herself at all moments.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Says 'actors Are Most Vulnerable' After Parth Samthaan Tests COVID Positive

Bipasha's self-appreciating post

Bipasha shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “Self Appreciation Post #loveyourself #throwback.” Her picture was enough to make her husband and actor Karan fall for her once again. He resorted to reacting with the help of emoticons and some sweet words. Karan posted multiple heart-eyed emojis. He also wrote, “This is me appreciating yourself.” The picture was loved by thousands of her followers.

Here is what she shared on her Instagram

Also Read | Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Pen Sweet Birthday Wishes For 'papa' Hirak Basu

This is not the first instance where Karan commented something romantic on Bipasha's picture. Another instance is when Bipasha had shared the picture from her shoot. In the picture, Bipasha has let hair kiss the wind. In the post, she mentioned that the picture is a throwback, however, she did not mention when the picture was taken. Bipasha Basu while posting the picture wrote, “looking back at you.” Bipasha Basu’s husband Karan Singh Grover also commented on the post asking her if she is looking back at him. Bipasha adorably replied that she is will be looking back at him forever.

Karan's reaction on the post-

Snippet Credits: Bipasha Basu's photos on Instagram

Here is the past instance where Karan has written something lovely on Bipasha's pic-

Also Read | Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Live In This Astonishing Mumbai Home; See Pics

Karan's past reaction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.