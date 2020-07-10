Bipasha Basu Shares Old Pic As Fans Credit Her For Breaking 'conventional Actor' Cliché

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took to her social media account and shared a throwback picture. The Dhoom 2 actor is seen wearing white coloured clothes in the picture. Check out the picture posted on Bipasha Basu’s Instagram.

Bipasha Basu’s photos

Bipasha Basu has left her hair open for the picture. In the post, she mentioned that the picture is a throwback, however, she did not mention when the picture was taken. Bipasha Basu while posting the picture wrote, “looking back at you.” [sic] Bipasha Basu’s husband Karan Singh Grover also commented on the post asking her if she is looking back at him. Bipasha sweetly replied that she is will be looking back at him forever.

(Image Credits: Bipasha Basu Instagram)

Karan Singh Grover also shared a few sweet emojis on his wife’s social media post. This interaction between the couple has made the netizens go gaga over the adorable pair. Fans of the actor flocked to her social media to post positive comments on the picture. While many have stated that she is their favourite actor, others simply dropped a few heart emojis on the post. One Instagram user kindly mentioned that the actor has been breaking the stereotype actors should look like.

The post comes after Bipasha Basu a few weeks ago celebrated the change in the name of a beauty cream that assured fairness. She mentioned in the post her being dusky was always something that she was recognised as. In the post, she mentioned, that despite being unaware of why she was categorised differently she learnt to love herself.

In the post, she wrote that she had to listen to distant family members talks about her being dusky from the film she was ‘growing up’. She wrote, “Even though my mother is a dusky beauty and I look a lot like her. I never knew why that would be a discussion by distant relatives when I was a kid. Soon at 15/ 16 I started modelling and then I won the supermodel contest ... all newspapers read ... dusky girl from Kolkata is the winner. I wondered again why Dusky is my first adjective ???” [sic]

Bipasha Basu mentioned how her skin was considered exotic as she did a few modelling assignments abroad. She wrote how the adjective ‘dusky’ stuck with her when she came back to India and how her duskiness ‘attributed to her sex appeal’. She wrote, “Well you see I was confident and proud of who I was from childhood. My skin colour didn’t define me ... even though I love it and wouldn’t want it to be any different ever.” [sic]

