'Bittu' Director Karishma Dev Dube Receives Best Asian American Student Filmmaker Award

Adding yet another feather to its cap, the Indian Women Rising's inaugural project Bittu has bagged another honour as Karishma Dev Dube won the Best Asian American Student Filmmaker award at the Director's Guild of America. Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor unified to launch Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective, with an aim to discover Indian female talent in cinema and expand its scope of marketing, sales, and distribution pushing the boundaries of geographical locations.

Karishma Dev Dube bagged the Best Asian American Student Filmmaker Award in East Region for Bittu at the 26th Annual DGA Student Film Awards for African American, Asian American, Latino, and women directors, which are designed to honour, encourage and bring attention to exceptional diverse directors in film schools and universities across America.

Talking about the win, Karishma Dev Dube shared she feels special to be recognised by the DGA and is grateful to the team of Bittu. She added that the entire team dedicated themselves to protect and encourage young leads around which the story is set and revolves. Karishma felt the lead took responsibility so seriously which left them inspired adding that she's proud to represent their work on this platform.

Indian Women Rising in a joint statement expressed their joy and said they are extremely proud since Karishma is an incredible storyteller. The film Bittu is the result of an earnest story and sincere efforts of the powerful team behind it and has made a strong impact on the team, adding that they would want to share the experience with everyone. Recipient of the Student's Oscar (Silver medal), Bittu is currently in the race for Oscars and is regarded as one of the most promising contenders at the run.

The maiden presentation of Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective, the internationally acclaimed Bittu has been screened at several prestigious film festivals including the BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortfest & Dharmshala Film Festival to name just a few.

