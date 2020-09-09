BJP's Amit Satam Roasts BMC For Razing Kangana's Office; Asks About 'similar Violations'

BJP MLA Ameet Satam slammed the BMC for its 'swift action' and called the body 'Brihanmumbai Municipal Corruption' as the local body demolished actor Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika films office on Wednesday.

BMC officials and workers broke into Kangana's office on Wednesday and began the demolition proceedings, armed with jackhammers and a JCB machine to break down the property even as the actor was enroute to Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, MLA Ameet Satnam asked the BMC to 'show fairness' and 'initiate at least section 488 notice of inspection at buildings having similar violations at Bandra bandstand'. Further, he called the department of buildings and factories as the most corrupt department. Shortly after this, the Bombay High Court, while hearing Kangana Ranaut's plea against the BMC, stayed the demolition and sought the civic body's response.

MLA Ameet Satnam slams BMC

@mybmc congrats for such swift action! Can u show fairness & initiate at least section 488 notice of inspection at bldgs having similar violations at Bandra band stand! BMC (BRIHANMUMBAI MUNICIPAL CORRUPTION) most corrupt dept id bldg & factories dept! — Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) September 9, 2020

BMC begins demolishing Kangana's office

In shocking visuals, the BMC used mechanised equipment to destroy a part of Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office, both from outside and inside.

#LIVE on #BharatForKangana | WATCH: BMC begins demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, inside and outside, despite her lawyer's response to their demolition notice; Tune in to watch the shocking developments here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/iRGSn2R2Lx — Republic (@republic) September 9, 2020

'Stop work notice' by BMC

The BMC had pasted the notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai a day after BMC workers visited Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house office. In the notice, the BMC had said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down. The BMC gave a list of 14 points claiming that the construction is unauthorized.

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

She added: "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegally in my property, B MCshould send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure. "

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban' over the Shiv Sena's threats against her. She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

As the actor leaves for Mumbai after the Centre provided her Y category security, Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. As per reports, Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said that the group will be responsible for providing security to the Manikarnika actor. Union minister Ramdas Athawale has also said that his party workers will provide protection to Kangana Ranaut.

