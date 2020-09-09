BMC Rushes To Demolish Kangana Ranaut's Office Inside & Outside Despite Lawyer's Counter

The BMC on Wednesday entered actor Kangana Ranaut's office, a day after pasting a 'stop work' notice outside her office in Mumbai. Bringing a JCB and mechanised tools along with them, the civic body issued another notice stating that the structure will be demolished, and then immediately began to do so. The development comes at a time when the actor has reached Chandigarh Airport to catch a flight back to Mumbai amid a tussle with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi state government over her recent remarks.

'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law

Responding to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's notice, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has said that no work is being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises "as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as 'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position."

No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as "Stop Work Notice" is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position: Kangana Ranaut's lawyer https://t.co/qVDRL64MwF pic.twitter.com/HCNxNfZYd1 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

However, in the fresh notice, the BMC has said that the allegations in reply (by Kangana Ranaut's lawyer) are baseless. "After receipt of the notice, you continued the work...So, the notice structure as mentioned in the notice is liable for forthwith demolition at your risk, cost & consequences," Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said.

'I am never wrong'

Posting a photo of the BMC officials demolishing her office, Kangana Ranaut said, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now."

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

READ | Kangana Ranaut enroute Mumbai, Sena launches another attack; makes 'Y-grade' allegation

She added, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegally in my property, B MCshould send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure."

READ | 'Babur has come to raze Mandir,' says Kangana as BMC enters office with demolition notice

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban'. She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

READ | Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai return LIVE updates: BMC officials get JCB machine for demolition

READ | Kangana Ranaut has a pre-return message for Shiv Sena as she sets off for Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.