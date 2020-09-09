Kangana Ranaut Moves Bombay HC As BMC Demolishes Her Mumbai Office In Shocking Move

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) begins demolishing actor Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra, her lawyer has filed a plea in the High Court against the demolition drive at her property. The hearing is set to take place at 12.30 pm. Reacting to the demolition, Kangana said the office was like "Ram Mandir" to her calling those demolishing it 'Babur's army'. Several officials barged into her office with heavy equipment and JCB to execute demolition.

'Today history is repeating itself'

The development comes at a time when the actor has reached Chandigarh Airport to catch a flight back to Mumbai amid a tussle with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi state government over her recent remarks. "This is not just a building but Ram Mandir for me. Today history is repeating itself and Ram Mandir will be shattered into pieces. But do remember Babur, Ram Mandir will be constructed again, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram," she wrote on Twitter.

'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law

Responding to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's notice, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said that no work is being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises "as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as 'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position."

However, in the fresh notice, the BMC has said that the allegations in reply (by Kangana Ranaut's lawyer) are baseless. "After receipt of the notice, you continued the work...So, the notice structure as mentioned in the notice is liable for forthwith demolition at your risk, cost & consequences," Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said.

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

She added, "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegally in my property, B MCshould send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure."

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban'. She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

