BJP Slams Raut For 'open Threat' To Kangana, Says 'MVA Safeguarding Bollywood-drug Mafia'

Hitting out Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for his threatening remarks against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam highlighted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government aims to 'safeguard' the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus. Kadam extended support to Kangana Ranaut, and stated that she won't be affected by such 'hollow threats'.

Slamming Ranaut's critical opinion of the Mumbai Police in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana,' Raut had 'requested' the Manikarnika actor to not return to Mumbai. The Rajya Sabha MP termed it as an 'insult' to Mumbai Police and also urged the Home Ministry to take action over it.

Again deplorable comment from a ShivSena leader. #MVA has resorted to selfish pressure tactics on Mum Police denying justice to #SSR Their aim is to safeguard the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus and the leaders @KanganaTeam is Jhansiki Rani who won't be affected by such hollow threats https://t.co/pfk4AY9YUp — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 3, 2020

Kangana, who has been living at her hometown Manali since the lockdown, has been on an attacking spree against Mumbai Police. She first targeted the force for the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, calling it a ‘sham’ for shielding the big names.

Earlier on August 30, BJP had sought protection for Kangana Ranaut adding that she is 'ready to expose' the Bollywood drug mafia nexus. Tagging the Maharashtra CMO and state Home Minister, BJP's Ram Kadam had tweeted, "It's been more than 100 hours 4 days since actress @KanganaTeam she is ready to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus but she needs protection. Unfortunately, Maharashtra Government hasn't provided her any protection till now."

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut

Kangana Ranaut hit back at Sanjay Raut after the Shiv Sena leader asked her not to return to Mumbai amid her comments against the Mumbai Police. The actor, who has been attacking the Mumbai Police among others in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, called the statement as an ‘open threat.’’ The Queen star taunted the politician, asking why Mumbai was feeling like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kasmir.’

Raut’s statement came in the wake of her tweet that she did not trust the Mumbai police and will prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood.

