'Does Sanjay Raut Own Mumbai?' Ask Angry Netizens After Open Threat Against Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut received flak after asking Kangana Ranaut not to return to Mumbai amid her sensational comments against Mumbai Police. The Shiv Sena leader was severely criticised by netizens who asked if he ‘owned Mumbai’ to make such statements, and also questioned his credentials. Many members of the Twitteratti also lent their support to the Queen star, tweeting that the ‘nation stood’ with her.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Slams Sanjay Raut's Outrageous 'open Threat' To Her To Not Return To Mumbai

Sanjay Raut gets flak for attack on Kangana

Twitter users asked if Mumbai was ‘Raut’s property’ and highlighting that India was a democratic country. Some even asked if was ‘time to ban the party’, while asking him to 'apologise.'

Here are the responses:

#ProbeDishaSSRCaseTogether

Who the hell is Sanjay Raut!



Nation stands with you mam@PMOIndia sir please look into this https://t.co/UDExMKgykb — Abhishek Kumar || Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput (@Abhishe37384200) September 3, 2020

Who is sanjay Raut?does he own mumbai ? How can he decide who steps in mumbai ? Sanjay Raut we can decide your government loses power .times up. — Priti (@Priti28427027) September 3, 2020

What the Hell is this ,who are you Sanjay Raut to stop Kangna ,its a Democratic country.itna mat udo ki jab neeche giro toh zameen bhi na mile .public power lagta hai samjh nahi aayi abhi tak ,aisa halat kardenge ,na ghar ke rahoge na ghaat ke — Bettercitizen (@Bettercitizen1) September 3, 2020

Sanjay Raut who the hell r you to give Dhamki to Anyone ...Is Mumbai is your own property ?? https://t.co/DKZTGDG2ig — Anjana_Prasad_23 (@23Anjana) September 3, 2020

Who are you Sanjay Raut?



It is a democratic country & Public will make sure you will be shown the place you deserve.



Apologize Now!



We are all with @KanganaTeam.#ShameSanjayRaut#ProbeDishaSSRCaseTogether https://t.co/p9v2FUWn6i — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) September 3, 2020

Sanjay Raut. Shiv Sena’s spokesperson - debars Kangana Raut from entering Mumbai.

Exposes Shiv Sena to be a criminal organisation- not a political party.

Is it Time to ban this party? — Col Ajit Singh Bhinder (@ajitbhinder) September 3, 2020

Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna had called it an ‘insult’ and ‘treachery’ of Kangana Ranaut to attack the Mumbai Police, when she was living and working in the city. He also stated that the Home Ministry should ‘take action’ over her statements.

Kangana in response asked if Mumbai, with 'open threats' like this and Aazadi graffitis before had become like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

READ: Kangana Shares Screenshot Of Mumbai CP 'liking' Derogatory Tweet On Her; Cops Say 'never'

Kangana, who has been living at her hometown Manali since the lockdown, has been on an attacking spree against Mumbai Police. She first targeted the force for the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, calling it a ‘sham’ for shielding the big names.

In the latest, as Bharartiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam sought protection for her after she highlighted the Bollywood-drug nexus, Kangana hit back that she was scared of the Mumbai Police and that she will prefer protection from Himachal government or the Centre.

Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please ðŸ™ https://t.co/cXEcn8RrdV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 30, 2020

The actor has also attacked Mumbai Police Commissioner for liking a tweet that was derogatory to her.

READ: 'More Scared Of Mumbai Police Than Movie Mafia': Kangana Prefers Central Protection

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab: Says 'I Have A Few Questions For Rhea Chakraborty'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.