BJP's Shaina NC Reacts To Shiv Sena's Threats To Kangana, Says 'can't Disrespect Women'

Reacting to the ongoing war of words between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actor Kangana Raut, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC on Monday said that no political party can disrespect any women and threaten them. She also said Shiv Sena's sensational comments on the Queen star on national television is unbecoming.

Speaking to Republic TV, the BJP spokesperson said, "Nobody can threaten her (Kangana) and say how dare she enter Mumbai. She is a citizen she is entitled to protection and that why the central agencies have been provided it to her. As political parties, we cannot be disrespecting women and giving them a threat after threat and expecting no kind of response from the central agencies."

The Central government on Monday agreed to provide security to actor Kangana Ranaut following the concern and request of the Himachal Pradesh Government against the backdrop of the recent verbal threats that the actor had received from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena's editorial continues to target Kangana

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena continuing its attack on Kangana called her a 'mental woman' in its mouthpiece Saamana. The editorial while trying to rake the insider versus outsider discrimination, said, “Mumbai is like now Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (referring to Kangana's words), which is an insult to all the Marathi people and 106 Martyred soldiers who sacrificed for Mumbai. This will not be tolerated if an outsider actress, who achieved everything from Mumbai, insults and speaks wrong about Mumbai. This act must be condemned in the state legislature."

"The “Mental Woman” who insulted Mumbai and the police, does not have the right to live in Maharashtra, and this statement is already given by the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh without any hesitation. This has to be accepted," the article read reiterating that Kangana shouldn't be allowed in Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut VS Kangana

A verbal feud broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban'. Kangana had questioned the 'Aazadi' graffitis and asked why Mumbai was feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.' Kangana said that she would not accept any protection from the Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or the Himachal Pradesh Police after she agreed to expose the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel.

Sanjay Raut then threatened the actor not to return to Mumbai after her PoK remark, which was seconded by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who said that Kangana had 'no right to live in Mumbai' after her comments against the Mumbai Police.

Responding to the threats, Kangana said that they had ‘promoted Mumbai from PoK to Taliban’ in a day. Besides Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened Kangana that if she comes to Mumbai in the future and anything happens to her then Shiv Sena 'will not be responsible.' He even threatened to slap sedition charges on Kangana.

Then, in arguably the most deplorable turn, Sanjay Raut used a shocking derogatory word against Kangana which was condemned by many across the political spectrum, Bollywood fraternity, as well as by netizens. Kangana has announced that she is returning back to Mumbai on September 9 and has dared the Shiv Sena to try and stop her if they can.

