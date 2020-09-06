Sanjay Raut 'must apologise for such language' against Kangana Ranaut, states Dia Mirza

Bollywood stars expressed their displeasure over Sanjay Raut’s derogatory attack against Kangana Ranaut. Right from calling it ‘utterly deplorable’ to ‘blatant misogyny’, there were some strong reactions to the Shiv Sena leader’s comment. Dia Mirza too ‘strongly condemned’ the comment, and sought an apology from the leader.

READ: Sonu Nigam Irked By Sanjay Raut's Cuss Word For Kangana, Calls It 'blatant Misogyny'

Sanjay Raut’s attack against Kangana Ranaut condemned

Reacting to the viral video where Raut used the cuss word, Dia Mirza wrote on Twitter, “Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language.”

More celebrities like Meera Chopra and Manish Mundra fumed at the attack. The actor asked how could leaders use such a term for Kangana. Producer Manish Mundra called Raut ‘illiterate’ and ‘full of false ego’, and added that irrespective of whether one supports the ideology or style of a person, such a person showed the ‘level of Maharashtra politics.’

This is the class of political leaders we breed. Illiterate, full of false ego! Just listen d words he is using for a woman. Whether you support the ideology or style of a person or not that’s a separate issue. But to use such language shows level of Maharashtra Politics. #shame https://t.co/rmRWqQIrBh — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) September 5, 2020

Sonu Nigam, Ranvir Shorey, Anubhav Sinha, Ashoke Pandit were among the stars who condemned the use of the derogatory word at Kangana. Politicians like Sanjay Nirupam also hit out at the comment.

READ: Angry Netizens Trend #Behave_SanjayRaut, Seek Apology For Cussing At Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut vs Sanjay Raut

Meanwhile, both Kangana and Raut issued statements against each other on Sunday. After a cryptic post about ‘courage’, Raut was quoted as saying that he might consider apologising if Kangana issues an apology. The actor, on the other hand, posted a video hitting out at the abuse and asserted her freedom to travel to any part of the country.

Raut had asked Kangana not to return to Mumbai, after she stated that she wouldn’t accept Mumbai Police’s protection, amid her sensational allegations of drug use by Bollywood stars. After asking if Mumbai had become like ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’, she accused Shiv Sena of ‘promoting to Taliban’ after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh backed Raut's comment, as she announced that she is returning to the city on September 9.

READ: Kangana Vs Raut Faceoff: 'Queen' Actor Hits Back, Says, 'You Are Not Maharashtra'

READ: Sanjay Nirupam Doesn't Agree With Kangana Ranaut But Hammers Sanjay Raut For vulgar Abuse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.