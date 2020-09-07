Kangana Ranaut Responds To Centre Giving Her Y-grade Security; Makes Massive Proclamation

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut thanked Union Minister Amit Shah on Twitter for extending Y-grade security to her amid the ongoing exchange of verbal attack between the actor and Maharashtra state government along with Shiv Sena. The Centre's acceptance of Kangana's request for security cover has seemingly fortified her resolve as she expresses gratitude that her voice was not suppressed.

She wrote in Hindi, "This is proof that patriotic voices will not be crushed by fascists henceforth. I am indebted to (Union HM) Amit Shah. He could've advised me to postpone my travel to Mumbai given the current scenario, but he honoured the words of India's daughter. He protected our self-respect. Jai Hind."

Have a look:

Read | Kangana Vs Sena: Himachal CM assures police security to Ranaut while travelling to Mumbai

What is Y-level security?

Y category is the third-level of security offered in the country, a level above the X-grade. It entails a security cover of 11 personnel, including 1-2 Commandos and Police Personnel. It also offers two personal security officers (PSOs). Above the Y-level is Z an Z+ which is reserved for politicians and important figures. The President and the Prime Minister are covered under President's Bodyguard (PBG) and Special Protection Group (SPG).

Read | Shiv Sena stoops to new low against Kangana; follows Raut's vulgar cuss with Saamana abuse

Why does Kangana need Y-level security?

Last week, a war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban'. Kangana said that she would not accept any protection from the Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or the Himachal Pradesh Police after she agreed to expose the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel amid the ongoing investigation by the CBI and NCB into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Read | Kangana Ranaut slams Shiv Sena's 'insult to Maharashtra' notion; asserts walking the talk

Sanjay Raut then threatened the actor not to return to Mumbai after her PoK remark, which was seconded by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who said that Kangana had 'no right to live in Mumbai' after her comments against the Mumbai Police. In addition, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik also threatened Kangana that if she comes to Mumbai in the future and anything happens to her then Shiv Sena 'will not be responsible.' He even threatened to slap sedition charges on Kangana.

Then, in arguably the most deplorable turn, Sanjay Raut used a shocking derogatory word against Kangana which was condemned by many across the political spectrum, Bollywood fraternity, as well as by netizens. Meanwhile, Kangana has announced that she is returning back to Mumbai on September 9 and has dared the Shiv Sena to try and stop her if they can. She has given as good as she's got, upholding her struggle in Mumbai and her love for Maharashtra as evident from her filmography.

Read | Kangana Ranaut gets Y-grade security; Centre accepts HP govt's request amid Sena's threats

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.