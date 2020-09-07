'Will Centre Give Protection To Dawood If He Speaks Against Maha Govt?': Sena On Kangana

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, another leader from Maharashtra's ruling party has openly lashed out at actor Kangana Ranaut demanding action against her for her comments on Mumbai. Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has written a letter to the speaker over Kangana Ranaut's statements equating Mumbai to 'PoK and Taliban', demanding strict action against her. Calling the MHA's move to provide Y-grade security to Kangana a 'political decision', the Sena MLA in a bizarre statement has asked if gangster Dawood would also be provided protection if he speaks out against the Maharashtra government.

"Kangana doesn’t have any trust in the Mumbai police, that’s why she took the Central Government security. Our police has worked very hard during this pandemic and other cases like 26/11 attack, now only one thing is left as far as Central Government is concerned. If Dawood will speak against Maharashtra then Central Government may give Y or Z plus security to Dawood, it’s all happening due to political interest," said Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

According to MLA, the speaker has taken his letter against Kangana into cognizance has given an order to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to conduct an inquiry into the matter. A report on Kangana has been demanded in the house within 24 hrs, as per the MLA. It is important to mention that it was only a week ago that Pratap Sarnaik had physically threatened Kangana warning her that if she comes to Mumbai, the 'woman wing of Shiv Sena will slap her.'

Kangana gets Y-grade security

In a big development, the Central government on Tuesday agreed to provide security to actor Kangana Ranaut following the concern and request of the Himachal Pradesh Government against the backdrop of the recent verbal threats that the actor had received from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena.

According to sources. Kangana and her family had requested for security cover from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister who granted it to her keeping in mind that she would travel outside the state. CM Jai Ram Thakur then appealed to the Centre to provide security to Kangana when she travels outside Himachal Pradesh. The Centre has accepted this request and has decided to provide Y-grade security to the actor.

