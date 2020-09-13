Did You Know Black Eyed Peas' 'Dont Phunk With My Heart' Is Inspired By Bollywood Songs?

Don't Phunk with My Heart is a single from Black Eyed Peas’ fourth studio album Monkey Business. Released on April 12, 2005, the track was collectively penned by band members William Adams aka will.i.am, Fergie, George Pajon, Jr. and Printz Board. This hip hop song is inspired by two Bollywood songs from films Apradh (1972) and Don (1978). Read ahead for more details.

'Don't Phunk with My Heart' was inspired by Bollywood songs

Don't Phunk with My Heart features compositional samples from song Yeh Mera Dil from cult classic Don released in 1978. The song is crooned by Asha Bhosle. The original song’s lyrics are “Yeh mera dil yaar ka deewana” (my heart is crazy for a lover) “Deewana Deewana Pyaar ka parwaana” (crazy, crazy, it’s the moth to the flame of love). The Black Eyed Peas’ lyrics read as “Crazy is what crazy do Crazy in love, I’m a crazy fool”.

Don't Phunk with My Heart is also inspired by the Bollywood song Aye Naujawan Hai Sab Kuchch Yahan from the 1972 film Apradh. This song is also sung by Asha Bhosle. Black Eyed Peas’ band has used the song’s base track.

Apart from Yeh Mera Dil and Aye Naujawan Hai Sab Kuchch Yahan, Don't Phunk with My Heart also has interpolations of songs I Wonder If I Take You Home and Sally (That Girl). The first song is a single by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, released in 1985. The latter track is a 1988 single by Gucci Crew.

More about 'Don't Phunk with My Heart''

This hip hop song was Monkey Business album’s first singletrack. The song was premiered on mainstream radio on April 12, 2005, in the United States. As explained by William Adams, the song follows the story of a couple, wherein one tries to end the relationship and the other is in disbelief. Don't Phunk with My Heart received positive comments by critics and audience. It also peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and at number one in Australia, the Czech Republic, Finland, and New Zealand. Don't Phunk with My Heart was also at the tenth position in many European countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Netherlands.

