What Happened To Fergie? Why Did She Leave The Black Eyed Peas? Find Out

American singer and songwriter Fergie rose to fame when she was introduced as the new band member of the musical group, the Black Eyed Peas in 2001. Although Fergie had joined the band seven years after its conception, she went on to become one of the most popular and loved band members. During her time with the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie had taken a break from the band activities multiple times to produce solo albums and songs.

Her highly successful albums The Dutchess and Double Dutchess catapulted her to international fame as a solo pop star. However, fans of the pop star and the band Black Eyes Peas were shocked, when it was announced that Fergie had quit the band for good in 2017. Find out, “Why did Fergie leave the Black Eyed Peas?”

What happened to Fergie?

While the Black Eyes Peas had been around since 1995, they skyrocketed to fame after Fergie joined the band in 2001. The musical band delivered super hit songs like Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling, and also performed at the Super Bowl. According to a report on the Daily Star, during a 2017 interview, Fergie’s fellow bandmates revealed that she had taken a break from the band. However, fans were alarmed when the group’s seventh studio album was released without Fergie in October 2018.

Why did Fergie leave the Black Eyed Peas?

While promoting the album on various platforms, rapper will.i.am hinted at a rift between Fergie and the rest of the band members. The rapper also stated in a 2018 interview with Daily Star that The Black Eyed Peas was now a trio and that he wasn’t aware why Fergie had left the band. will.i.am further stated that the Black Eyes Peas were still capable of producing good music even without Fergie by their side.

While Fergie never commented on it herself, in a 2019 interview with Billboard, the Black Eyes Peas members’ confirmed that Fergie had left the band to focus on her solo music career and to be a good mother to her son Axl. Shortly after leaving the band in 2017, Fergie released her highly successful album Double Dutchess. Fergie has a 7-year-old son from her marriage with the famous American actor Josh Duhamel. The couple parted ways in 2017 and their divorce was finalised in 2019. Both Fergie and Josh are co-parenting their son Axl now.

Who replaced Fergie in the Black Eyes Peas?

According to a report on Billboard, after Fergie’s departure from the Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo will be leaning on J. Rey Soul as the female singer-songwriter in the upcoming albums of the band. The Black Eyes Peas’ member Apl.de.ap had selected her to join his team on the Philippines edition of The Voice in 2013. J. Rey Soul was also a guest artist on The Black Eyed Peas 2018 project, "Masters of the Sun Vol. 1.

