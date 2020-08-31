Who Is The New Girl In The Black Eyed Peas? Know The New Member Who Replaced Fergie

Many 90’s kids have grown up listening and dancing to the beats of the Black Eyed Peas. The group was formed in 1995 but meteorically catapulted to fame with the release of their 2003 album Elephunk. The Black Eyed Peas made many hit songs after the American singer Fergie joined the band in 2001. But, Fergie shocked the fans when she left the group in 2017. However, it appears as though that the will.i.am and other band members from the Black Eyed Peas have finally found a replacement of Fergie. Find out, “Who is the new girl in the Black Eyed Peas?”

Who is the new girl in the Black Eyed Peas?

According to a report on Billboard Magazine, Fergie has been replaced by singer Jessica Reynoso who goes by the stage name J.Rey Soul was a finalist on The Voice of the Philippines Season 1. The report further reveals that J.Rey was discovered and mentored by Apl.de.ap on The Voice. J.Rey had reportedly joined the Black Eyed Peas as an unofficial new member in February of 2018, following Fergie’s exit from the band. In an interview given to Billboard in early 2020, will.i.am confirmed that Fergie had exited the band for good and would not be appearing on the group’s seventh studio album.

Who is J.Rey Soul?

The Billboard report reveals that J.Rey Soul was born in Hong Kong, but is Filipino by ethnicity. She had a keen interest in music and her biggest break came when she became one of the contestants on The Voice. Following her entry into the Black Eyed Peas as an unofficial member in 2018, she headed to the States, was a guest artist on the band’s 2018 project, Masters of the Sun Vol. 1.

She even accompanied them on their 2019 world tour. In 2020, J. Rey Soul featured in the band’s new song Mamacita, alongside Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. The song further solidified the Filipino artist’s position as the fourth member of the band alongside will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo.

Is Fergie still in the Black Eyed Peas?

The 45-year-old Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas in 2017. While Fergie remained mum on her exit, the band officially revealed the reason for her exit in a Billboard interview. will.i.am stated that Fergie had left to focus on her solo music career and to be a better mother to her son Axl.

Fergie has a 7-year-old son from her marriage with the famous American actor Josh Duhamel. The couple parted ways in 2017 and their divorce was finalised in 2019. Both Fergie and Josh are co-parenting their son Axl now.

