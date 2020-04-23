On World Book Day,check Out Movies On Disney+Hotstar That Are Adapted From Popular Books

Artists are always seeking inspirations from many places. In Bollywood, many makers are often seen taking inspiration from various authors. There can be nothing better than seeing your favourite book to come to life on the screen. However, there are many blockbuster movies out there, that you probably didn’t know were adaptations from great books/novels. This World Book Day catch some popular movies and shows that have brought your favourite books to life on Disney+ Hotstar for free. Read ahead to know more-

Blockbuster movies available on Disney+Hotstar that are book adaptations:-

Maqbool

The movie is based on William Shakespeare's Macbeth. The plot of the film revolves around Maqbool, who in his greed for power, murders his mentor, a fearsome don, kick-starting his countdown to doom. The lead cast of the movie includes Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Aisha

The movie is an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma. The plot of the film revolves around Aisha, who thinks she is a perfect match-maker. Despite her neighbour Arjun's warning, she continues to interfere in others' lives at the cost of her own relationships. The lead cast of the movie includes Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Amrita Puri, Lisa Haydon, and Ira Dubey.

2 states

The movie is based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller novel of the same name. The plot of the film revolves around North and South India coming together in this chholey-bhaturey-idli-dosa romance of Punjabi Krish Malhotra and Tamilian Ananya Swaminathan, who meet at the IIM campus. The lead cast of the movie includes Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt. Amrita Singh, Revathi, and Ronit Roy.

Angoor

Angoor is a Hindi comedy film directed by Gulzar, starring Deven Verma, Sanjeev Kumar and Moushumi Chatterjee. The movie is adapted from Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. The plot of the film revolves around two pairs of identical twins, Ashok and Bahadur, who are separated at birth and later meet in adulthood, causing confusion. While one of the pairs is honest, the other is wanted by the police.

Shatranj Ke Khilari

Shatranj Ke Khiladi is a Hindi drama, directed by Satyajit Ray. The movie is based on Munshi Premchand's short story by the same name. The plot of this historical drama is set against the backdrop of the British annexation of Avadh and is about two best friends who, in their obsession for the game of chess, abandon their families. The lead cast of the movie includes Sanjeev Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey, Shabana Azmi and Amjad Khan.

Shala

The movie is based on a book written by Milind Bokil of the same name. It is a Marathi drama set in rural India of the 70’s. The plot of the film revolves around a 14-year-old, Joshi, who is in love with Shirodkar. His classmates Chitrya, Favdya, and Surya are facing a similar dilemma, seeking answers to the age-old question - What is love? The lead cast of the movie includes Anshuman Joshi, Ketaki Mategaonkar, Jitendra Joshi, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

