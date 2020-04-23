World Book Day 2020: Five Books On Environment That You Must Read

With each passing day, our environment is in a much bigger danger with the rising temperatures, rapid deforestations, etc. It is becoming more and more important for people at large to come together and acknowledge this as a crisis. This will help all people to work towards its betterment and thus, help to save our Mother Earth. Hence, here are some of the best environmental books that you can give a read this World Book Day.

Best books about the environment

1. Rising by Elizabeth Rush

Elizabeth Rush takes her readers on a roller-coaster journey with Rising as it traces through places like Louisiana and even Silicon Valley. The book explains how high tide and massive storms affect the lives of those living by the shore and especially the ones with low incomes. Rising by Elizabeth Rush explores how people cope up with this and also explains how when such events occur these people become homeless. Thus, becoming one of its first “climate refugees”.

2. The Ends of the World by Peter Brannen

We are almost standing at the end of this world with our own man-made catastrophe. While we do so, Peter Brannen explains in detail about the several other five mass extinctions that took place on the face of Mother Earth. The book takes the results from autopsy reports to explain how something of the same level is bound to happen soon.

3. How to Give Up Plastic by Will McCallum

Plastic is one of the most important things that we use daily but it is also one of the most harmful elements for the environment. Will McCallum explains how the current plastic pollution is affecting our Mother Earth. The book also explains the consequences of single-use plastic. Will McCallum provide us with tips and solutions to tackle our “plastic addiction”.

4. Storming the Wall by Todd Miller

The implications of the climate change crisis on the political and economic front is obvious. The book, Storming the Wall by Todd Miller showcases the stories of poor climate change refugees that have had to leave their homes. On the other hand, the book also tells us how powerful countries have been denying a home to these refugees to maintain their status.

5. The Uninhabitable Earth by David Wallace-Wells

If you still have not been able to catch up with everything that is affecting our Mother Earth, then you should pick up this book. David Wallace-Wells tells readers the past, present and future of global warming. The book will not only scare you off but will also provide a sense of hope that it is still not late to turn things around.

