Priyanka Chopra Extends Earth Day Wishes, Says 'Let's Heal Mother Earth'

Every year, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first started in 1970 and has now spread into various events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries. Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet and caring message on this day. She took to her Twitter account to share an important message on World Earth Day. Read more to know about Priyanka Chopra’s Twitter post for World Earth Day.

We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. 🌎 #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay pic.twitter.com/HW4paci0LR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 22, 2020

Priyanka Chopra's tweet for World Earth Day

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a couple of pictures of her Twitter account. She captioned those pictures with a sweet message specially written for World Earth Day. She captioned her picture with,” We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay#EarthDayEveryDay”. A number of people have been sharing Priyanka’s posts from their handles. They have also been sharing their thoughts and views about the same in the comments section of the posts. Here are some fan reactions on Priyanka Chopra’s World Earth Day post.

The light to our world 😍😍😍 — ⚡️ (@iiffiy) April 22, 2020

Apart but connected by the Mother Earth.. Happy Earth Day — Zania M Jyrwa (@gazania_m) April 22, 2020

This pic shows beauty and purity which is earth right now because humans are locked inside... — PCs_jalepino (@Mylifepc1) April 23, 2020

