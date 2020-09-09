BMC Demolishes Kangana Ranaut's Office With JCBs & Jackhammers; Actor Enroute; WATCH

In a huge development, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began demolishing actor Kangana Raut's office Manikarnika films in Mumbai on Wednesday while the actor was still enroute to the city from Chandigarh.

BMC workers armed with jackhammers, demolition tools started to bring down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. BMC officials and workers broke into the actor's office premises and started off the demolition proceedings inside as well.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share pictures of the BMC workers demolishing her property, saying that she was never wrong and that her enemies had proved once again why 'her Mumbai' was made into 'PoK'.

On Tuesday, the BMC has issued a 'stop notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours.

BMC begins demolishing Kangana's office

#LIVE on #BharatForKangana | WATCH: BMC begins demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, inside and outside, despite her lawyer's response to their demolition notice; Tune in to watch the shocking developments here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/iRGSn2R2Lx — Republic (@republic) September 9, 2020

'I'm never wrong': Kangana

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

'Stop work notice' by BMC

The BMC has pasted the notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai a day after BMC workers visited Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house office. In the notice, the BMC has said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down. The BMC has given a list of 14 points claiming that the construction is unauthorized.

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

She added: "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegally in my property, B MCshould send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure. "

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban'. She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

As the actor leaves for Mumbai after the Centre provided her Y category security, Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. As per reports, Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said that the group will be responsible for providing security to the Manikarnika actor. Union minister Ramdas Athawale has also said that his party workers will provide protection to Kangana Ranaut.

