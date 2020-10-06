Bobby Deol Opens Up About The Horrible Injury That He Got On The Set Of 'Barsaat'

Bobby Deol is one of the most popular action stars in the country. The actor made his debut in the 1995 movie Barsaat, for which he won the Best Debut Award the same year. However, Bobby Deol's debut film also left him with an injury that he still suffers from to this day. Talking to the entertainment portal Bollywood Life, Bobby Deol revealed that he had a horrible accident while on the set of Barsaat.

Bobby Deol reveals how he injured himself on the sets of his debut movie Barsaat

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Bobby Deol revealed that he injured himself while filming his introduction scene in Barsaat. In the introductory scene, Bobby Deol enters the screen while on horseback. However, the actor shared that he actually collided with another horse during the filming. This accident ended up breaking Bobby Deol's leg.

The actor mentioned that his brother wanted to make his introductory scene more interesting. They were in the Lake District of England when the accident occurred. On the very first shot, Bobby Deol's horse collided with another horse and he fell off and broke his leg. It was a bad injury and did not heal itself. In fact, Bobby revealed that he had to get a rod inserted in his leg after surgery.

Barsaat was a romantic action film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Dharmendra. The film also featured Twinkle Khanna as the female lead. Interestingly, just ten years later, Bobby Deol worked in another movie titled Barsaat. This 2005 movie was completely different and was a Hindi remake of Sweet Home Alabama. This movie starred Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu as the female leads.

Bobby Deol last starred in the MX Player original crime drama web series Aashram. The show featured Bobby Deol in the role of a religious leader with thousands of passionate followers. However, dozens of skeletons are found in the Asharam's property. This makes the police suspect that the Baba (Bobby Deol) is more than just a religious leader.

[image source: Bobby Deol Instagram]

