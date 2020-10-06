Sonam Kapoor Wishes Rhea's Boyfriend Karan Boolani On B'day, Anil Kapoor Calls Him Family

Actor Sonam Kapoor shares some amazing pictures of her close ones for posting on their birthdays. She recently shared some adorable pictures with Karan Boolani, her sister Rhea Kapoor's alleged boyfriend. Many of Sonam Kapoor's fans joined the actor in wishing her sister's boyfriend and Rhea Kapoor called them 'soulmates'. Check out Sonam Kapoor's adorable birthday post below:

Sonam Kapoor's post for Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend

Sonam Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures with Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani. The first picture of Sonam Kapoor and Karan Boolani is from Sonam Kapoor's wedding. The actor also shared a picture of the 'birthday boy' with actor Anil Kapoor. She also shared a picture from one of their vacations abroad. Along with the pictures, Sonam Kapoor also penned some beautiful lines for her family friend. She wished and told him that nothing in the world can stop him from achieving his goals. Amid the pandemic, Sonam Kapoor has been in quarantine at home, but she cannot wait to meet the latter and celebrate his birthday soon.

Sonam Kapoor seems to be extremely close to Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani. She also shares a close bond with her sister Rhea, who left a cute comment under the latter's picture. Rhea Kapoor left a comment under Sonam Kapoor's picture, calling them her true 'soulmates'.

Anil Kapoor's post for Karan Boolani

Actor Anil Kapoor also shared an adorable post for Rhea Kapoor's rumoured beau on his birthday. Sharing some pictures with him, Anl Kapoor proudly wrote he was happy to call him family. Anil Kapoor wrote that he has been watching the latter grow as a visionary director. He also wrote that he feels lucky to call him a part of his family, further adding that he must not let the world change him, because he is pretty amazing as he is.

