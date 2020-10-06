Where Is The Eden Resort In 'Couples Retreat' Location? Know About The Filming Location

The 2009 film, Couples Retreat is a comedy-drama helmed by Peter Billingsley. The film starred Vince Vaughn, Malin Akerman and Jon Favreau in lead roles. The film revolves around four couples who spend a holiday in a tropical island resort. Although one of the couples is working on the marriage, the others fail to understand that engaging in the resort's counselling sessions is not optional. Talking about the film, here’s a look at the filming locations of the Couples Retreat.

According to thecinemaholic.com, most of the film was shot in St. Regis Bora Bora, a renowned luxury resort in French Polynesia. Other secondary filming locations for 'Couples Retreat' include Los Angeles, Universal Studios and O'Hare International Airport. Read below to know where is the Eden Resort in Couples Retreat location?

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Referred to as "Eden East" and "Eden West" in the movie, almost the entire film was shot in the luxurious St. Regis Resort. The place is surrounded by fish-filled turquoise lagoons, with the blue-est water, tropical paradise and much more that offers everything from shower spas to overwater villas.

The film also includes scenes of a waterfall that seems to be situated right within the resort. However, as per the guide on Bora Bora Island, the specific scene in the film is possibly shot in the studio, and the location is not part of the island. Also, even the pool that can be seen right in front of the waterfall is not part of St. Regis.

About the plot of the film

Dave and Ronnie, Jason and Cynthia, and Joey and Lucy are close to each other. The group used to include Shane and Jennifer, but they got divorced and she's gone. Jason and Cynthia are announcing that their marriage is in danger, and they are asking their friends (and Shane's young girlfriend) to join them in a couple's vacation, at the package cost, on a tropical island. The others are hesitant to consent, intending to play while Jason and Cynthia are working on their marriage to an island psychologist. To everyone's surprise, the kit is unyielding: every couple must take part in the couple's exercises. Soon fault lines emerge in all four relationships.

