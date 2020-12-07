Varun Dhawan Confirms Testing COVID-19 Positive; Says 'I Could Have Been More Careful'

Actor Varun Dhawan who was shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo recently shared his diagnosis with fans on social media and revealed that he has been tested COVID positive. The actor shared a picture with his “Vitamin friends” on Instagram and revealed that his production team adopted immense precautionary and safety measures yet he contracted the virus during his shooting schedule.

Varun Dhawan tests COVID positive

In the post, the actor posted a picture with his friends on Instagram and warned people to stay extra precautious while stepping out of the house in these uncertain times. “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still, nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u.”

Varun has been shooting for the film in Chandigarh along with the entire star cast including Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, and many more. According to several media reports, the shooting of the film has been put on halt seeing the condition of the team. Earlier, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus. He shared a post on Twitter and wrote, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.” The film Jug Jug Jeeyo will be of the genre romantic drama and will see Neetu Kapoor making a comeback after a hiatus of seven years after she was seen last in Besharam in the year 2013

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻😊 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

