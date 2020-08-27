Bobby Deol, Mahdeep Kapoor Spotted In Seema Khan's Throwback Party Photos; Check Pics

Fashion designer Seema Khan recently took to her Instagram to share multiple snaps from her pre-lockdown parties. Seema could be seen hanging out with celebrities like Bobby Deol, Bhavana Pandey, Tania Deol, and Mahdeep Kapoor in her snaps and enjoying her time. Seema also penned down that she missed those nights and that it had been 'too long'. Take a look at her post and see how fans and celebs have responded.

In the first snap, fans can see a selfie which features Seema Khan with Bobby Deol and another friend. All three celebs looked very stylish in the selfie. In the next snap, Seema could be spotted with many more of her friends. Seema Khan can be seen standing while are friends are seated as they all struck a pose.

The third photo had Seema, along with her son Nirvan Khan, posing with Mahdeep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. The celebs could be seen in different clubs and restaurants all around Mumbai. In one of her pictures, Seema Khan and her friends can be seen in front of a yacht. And in the last post, Seema and her friends could be seen with shots in their hands.

Seema mentioned in her caption that she really missed her 'nights like these'. She wrote, "Ok now it’s been too long #nightslikethese". She also added a few emojis that expressed her mood.

Seema's Instagram post's comment section was filled with celebs that could be spotted in her post. Deanne Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Tania Deol and all mentioned that they also miss partying and meeting up. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Seema Khan's Instagram

Seema Khan's party snaps

Seema Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. In most of her posts, the fashion designer can be seen hanging out with Bollywood celebrities at various events. In one of her previous posts, Seema can again be seen hanging out with Bobby Deol, Nirvan Khan, Aryaman Deol and Laila Malpani. Take a look:

The post received much love from fans and celebs. Seema captioned the post, "Old is gold #24yearsofbobandtanu #someofmyfavs #timeflies #lockdowndiaries #onlylove #stayhome" (sic).

Promo Pic Credit: Seema Khan's Instagram

