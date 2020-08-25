Is 'Class Of 83' A True Story? Know Everything About Netflix Film Featuring Bobby Deol

Class of 83 has created a tremendous buzz among netizens who have loved the film. Over the past few days since its release, fans have loved Class of 83 and have even praised Bobby Deol for his amazing acting skills. However, the film left viewers with one burning question in regards to the story. The question that puzzled fans was - is Class of 83 a true story? Viewers of the film were eager to know if the entire Netflix film was based on a real event or not. Thus to clear the air, certain events from the film have been inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book titled by the same name, The Class of 83.

Also Read | Bobby Deol 'rocks The World' Of An Ardent Fan In 'Class Of '83' Rap Song 'Bad Boy Bobby'

Is Class of 83 a true story?

The film is based on a book with the same name and follows the same narrative structure. A policeman’s triumphs, struggles, and redemption play an important role in the progression of the story, in the book and the film. Writer Hussain Zaidi is an investigative journalist and thus has used the backdrop of the early '80s when the underworld was dominant in Mumbai. Several major names had been controlling the city of dreams at the time and thus the writer has tried to encapsulate that vibe through his writing.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Bobby Deol Starrer 'Class Of 83' Post Its Netflix Release

The story later goes on to tell the tale of an officer who trains a group of talented encounter specialists from Nashik. These individuals are tasked with bringing law and order to the city by any means. The officers do not fear taking violent paths as well to gain their objective. This approach eventually led to the breakdown of the underworld. However, the officer who trained them himself faced jail time due to his unforgiving methods. The book sheds light on his valour and his fight for justice and how he was eventually reinstated into the force.

Also Read | Bobby Deol Shares 'Class Of 83' Throwback, Points Out Vanity Van Tag 'Vijay Singh'

The film also follows a similar narrative as Bobby Deol in Class of 83 essays the role of that officer who trains five students. The sole motive of training these individuals is to clean up the mess created by the underworld. In the process, the officer creates these five assassins who eventually punish the corrupt bureaucracy and their criminal allies.

Also Read | 'Class Of '83' Releases On Netflix; Fans Praise Bobby Deol's Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.