Unseen Pic Of The Day: Karisma Kapoor And Bobby Deol's Photo Is Unmissable

Karisma Kapoor and Bobby Deol used to be one of the most iconic Bollywood couples in the 1990s. Recently, a Bollywood fan page shared some old unseen pics of the pair on social media. Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor featured together in multiple hit films like 2001's Aashiq.

Unseen old pic of Karisma Kapoor and Bobby Deol dancing together

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Shares Poster Of Prabhas Starrer 'Adipurush', Wishes Good Luck To Team

[Image from @muvyz Instagram]

The above image was shared in a Karisma Kapoor appreciation post on Instagram. The post also included other pictures of Karisma and Bobby. Moreover, the post also showcased some funny 90s Bollywood pictures of Karisma Kapoor alongside Bollywood's comedy icon, Govinda.

The above image features Karisma Kapoor dancing alongside Bobby Deol. Both actors are dressed in the typical "disco getup" that was popularized by the 90s Bollywood film industry. Karisma Kapoor was a popular female actor in Bollywood who starred alongside multiple renowned actors. She is well known for playing female romantic leads in beloved Bollywood films from the 90s.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna Shares Post Of Reading Session With Daughter Nitara; See Pic

Karisma Kapoor became a female Bollywood icon after she starred in Raja Hindustani, a romantic film that featured Aamir Khan as the male lead. She also attained widespread acclaim after her stellar performance in 1997's Dil Toh Pagal Hai. She also essayed the role of Zubeida Begum in the 2001 film Zubeidaa, for which she won a best actress award.

She has taken a break from Bollywood after her 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq. However, she has featured in special guest roles in 2013's Bombay Talkies and 2018's Zero. She also recently starred in the ZEE5 and ALT Balaji web series Mentalhood, which talked about the stress of motherhood and how different parents used different methods to raise their kids.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Cites 'propriety' To Not Caption Throwback Pic, Asks Help For 'relief'

Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor are most known for starring together in the 2000's Hum To Mohabbat Karega and 2001's Aashiq. These two films are considered to be iconic Karisma and Bobby films. Hum To Mohabbat Karega was a thriller-comedy film directed by Kundan Shah. Aashiq was directed by filmmaker Indra Kumar, who is most known for directing Dhamaal, Grand Masti, and Masti.

Also Read | Amid Rhea Chakraborty's Attack On Sushant's Family, New Videos Of SSR With Family Emerge

[Promo from @muvyz.com Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.