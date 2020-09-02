Bobby Deol On Lockdown Effects: 'Feeling The Pinch, The Frustration Of Sitting At Home'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is currently basking in the success of Aashram and Class of '83, talked about the effects of nationwide lockdown. In a brief conversation with Telegraph India, the actor gave a sneak peek into his six months into the nationwide lockdown. Bobby asserted that everyone is feeling the pinch, the frustration of sitting at home but they have to pull themselves up.

Bobby Deol on lockdown effects

Interestingly, the 51-year-old actor was asked to spill the beans around his routine during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. While Bobby started giving an elaborate answer to it, he stated that he tried to consciously make himself happy. Deol added that he often dressed up and walked around the house to feel that everything is normal. He mentioned that his sons, Aryaman and Dharam, also work out with him in their gym at home.

Adding more to the same, the Badal actor said that he spent a lot of time with his nephews Karan and Rajvir. Explaining further, Bobby stated that kids always run away from their parents, and he also did the same earlier. He believes that the lockdown has brought his kids closer to him, and now they make a point to sit and talk. Summing up his six-month in one word, Bobby called it "lovely".

Bobby Deol on Class of '83 & Aashram

As the conversation moved ahead, he was asked to share his experience of giving two back to back digital releases amid the global pandemic. Deol shared that he never thought that two of his projects would come out simultaneously in a week’s time. Talking about the appreciation that came for his work in Netflix Class of '83, he said that it gave him motivation.

Meanwhile, Deol also shared his experience of playing the fake god-man in MX Player's Aashram. Bobby revealed that the character was not something that he thought he will be approached for even in his wildest dreams. Talking about his preference for the upcoming projects, Bobby asserted that he wants to do projects that are character-driven as he wants to challenge himself and work outside his comfort zone.

