Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol's Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Mother All About Family Love

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol recently took to Instagram to wish their mother, Prakash Kaur, on the occasion of her birthday. They both put up pictures with their mother with heartfelt messages defining what she means to them. A number of people were moved by the sweet picture and messages as they also dropped birthday wishes through the comments section.

Sunny and Bobby's wishes for mom Prakash Kaur

Sunny Deol recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with their mother while wishing her a happy birthday. In the picture, Sunny Deol was seen with his mother with sweet smiles while they are settled at home. He was seen donning an orange T-Shirt while she was seen in a casual, black salwar kameez. In the caption for the post, Sunny Deol wished his mother a happy birthday with a few related hashtags. Have a look at the post here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished Sunny’s mother a happy birthday with numerous loving emoticons. One of the many people to drop a comment has been his brother Bobby Deol, who has also wished his mother. Have a look at the comments.

Actor Bobby Deol also had a sweet birthday post for his mother on social media. He posted a picture of himself, his brother and mother, who were posing outside a decorated outlet. In the picture, Sunny was dressed in black while Bobby was spotted wearing a white T-shirt. Their mother was seen in a floral red traditional outfit. In the caption for the post, Bobby Deol wished mother Prakash Kaur on her special day. He also added a bunch of emoticons that expressed his love for her better. Have a look at the post made by Bobby Deol here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of his friends from the film fraternity have dropped heartfelt comments wishing his mother. Ankur Bhatia and Sachin Shroff, amongst others, have poured in their thoughts through words. Have a look at a bunch of comments on the post here.

