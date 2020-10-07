Bobby Deol Recalls 25 Years Of B'wood Journey With Memories Of 'Gupt', 'Dillagi' & Others

As Bobby Deol completed 25 years in Bollywood, the actor took to his Instagram and posted a video in which he narrated a series of events and recalled some of his fond memories while shooting for his films. Firstly, he recalled how he broke his leg on the last day of shooting one of his films. Bobby broke his leg while galloping on horse.

Bobby Deol then went on to talk about his fascination with 'purple sunglasses'. Bobby exclaimed that he didn't know his sunglasses would become so popular. The actor revealed that he loved wearing glares.

Bobby then went on to recall that he rehearsed a lot to shoot the song, Duniya Haseenon Ka Mela, from the film, Gupt. The movie released in 1997 and also stars Kajol and Manisha Koirala. Gupt is helmed by Rajiv Rai.

Bobby called his character Rajvir in Dillagi as one of 'his best performances'. "The character he wrote for me and the way he got my performance out from me was I think one of my best performances." Dillagi stars Urmila Matondkar and Sunny Deol too.

Bobby continued, "Apne happened and it was one of the most cherished moments for me to work with my dad and my brother in the same movie." Apne released in 2007. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty.

On Monday, Bobby Deol posted a poster of himself that had embeds of all the characters played by him in his films. "25 years of Lights Camera Action. Humbled and Grateful," read the statement on the collage. Sharing the poster, Deol also penned a lengthy note. "It's been 25 years at the movies for me. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say I’ve seen the highs and the lows," he wrote.

Bobby Deol continued, "The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead! Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits roll out."

Bobby Deol's movies

Bobby Deol kick-started his career as a child artist in the film, Dharam Veer, 1977. He made his debut in 1995 after he was roped in for Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, Barsaat. Bobby was then roped in for a slew of movies like Aur Pyaar Hogaya, Gupt, Kareeb, Soldier, Dillagi, Badal, Ajnabee, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Poster Boys. He was last seen in the film, Class of 83 and in a web show, Aashram.

