Bobby Deol Posts A Throwback Picture With His Son Dharam To Wish Him A 'Sweet Sixteen'

Bobby Deol recently took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday wish for son Dharam. On the occasion of his son Dharam’s sixteenth birthday, the actor has posted a very old picture of him and his son when the latter was just a child along with a sweet and heartfelt message; take a look at it.

Bobby Deol wishes son Dharam on his sixteenth birthday with a throwback click

Bobby Deol’s son Dharam has turned sixteen years old on November 5 and Bobby celebrated it by sharing a throwback picture. The click shows papa Bobby Deol posing with son Dharam when the latter was just a toddler. Dharam is the younger son of Bobby Deol and Tanya. Even though Bobby usually keeps his personal life and family away from the spotlight, the actor made it a point to shower love and affection by sharing an amazing post on Dharam’s sweet sixteen. The caption on his post said, “Me and my mini me ... time just flies, Happy Sixteenth birthday!! The love of my life my Dharam.”

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol's Massive Net Worth Is Not 'Gupt' Anymore; Read Details

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol Shares Short Clip Of 'Aashram Chapter 2', Fans Express Excitement

The Deol family is one of the most prominent families in the Hindi film industry. Apart from grandpa Dharmendra himself, Bobby's son's uncles Sunny and Abhay Deol have had successful acting careers. His step-grandmother, Hema Malini is also regarded as one of the most successful actresses. Esha Deol followed suit of her mother and also made a career in acting.

Fans shower Bobby Deol's son Dharam with wishes

Image courtesy: Bobby Deol's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol Starrer 'Aashram' Gears Up To Return With Second Part In November

Fans immediately started reacting on this heartfelt post by Bobby Deol. They showered Dharam with their wishes and congratulated him on his sweet sixteen.

ALSO READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Bobby Deol Looks All Sorts Of Cute With Father Dharmendra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.