Bobby Deol Starrer 'Aashram' Gears Up To Return With Second Part In November

Bobby Deol will soon mark his return in digital space with the second part of his recently released web-series Aashram in November. According to a report, published by Mid-day, the second part of the Prakash Jha directorial is currently under post-production, and the makers will announce the release date soon. The report also gave a sneak-peek into the storyline of the Bobby Deol starrer.

A peek into the second part of Aashram

Interestingly, the report stated that while Baba Nirala's wrongdoings were not completely explored in the first part, the upcoming edition will delve deeper into his psyche. The second part will show Bobby's character as a shrewd and manipulative criminal, who is maintaining a façade of a godman. The report further added that the latest part will open with Adhyayan Suman's character Tinka Singh performing at a rock concert. The story will trace how Singh helps Baba increase his following among the masses.

Spilling beans around the second season of Aashram, the report asserted that the creative team has developed the material for the second season and will take it on floors by February 2021. On the other side, the report also quoted Gautam Talwar, chief content officer, who also confirmed the release of the second part of season one. He said that Aashram has crossed over 320-million-plus views in just about a month. He further added that it would be safe to say that Aashram is one of the most-watched series in the Indian OTT ecosystem.

Bobby Deol's role in Aashram

Apart from Bobby Deol, the MX Player original web-series also featured Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, Tushar Pandey as Satti, Darshan Kumaar as Ujagar Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa and Anupriya Goenka as Dr Natasha. The show received a positive response from the audience and the critics alike for Bobby's performance. The show started streaming online from August.

Recap of the first part of season one

The story revolved around a self-proclaimed Godman, Kashipur waale Baba Nirala. He gained influence over the lower strata of the society as he often stood for them. Later, this led to him assuming a lot of power and people started considering him to be their Messiah. However, a sudden resurfacing of a skeleton in a close forest land points the investigation towards the Aashram of Baba Nirala.

