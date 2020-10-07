Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Bobby Deol Looks All Sorts Of Cute With Father Dharmendra

Currently, a throwback picture of Dharmendra Deol and his son Bobby Deol is making rounds on the internet. The pictures take us back to Bobby Deol’s childhood days. In the picture, Dharmendra Deol is seen flashing a wide smile while he adorably holds Bobby Deol in his arms. Bobby Deol looks unrecognisable in the picture. The Sholay actor is seen donning a casual look with a turtle neck sweater paired with a green coat.

Bobby Deol, on the other hand, is spotted wearing a yellow coloured buttoned coat. Fans showered love for the duo in the comment section by dropping several beautiful compliments. Several users also called baby Bobby Deol cute as they adored his childhood picture. Take a look at Bobby Deol’s unseen photo with father Dharmendra.

Bobby Deol's unseen photo with brother Sunny Deol

Earlier, Bobby Deol took to Instagram to share a picture with his brother. In the picture collage, Sunny Deol and brother Bobby are seen donning the same pose with a faded smile on their faces. The duo is also seen wearing sleeveless buttoned-down shirts. The uncanny resemblance between Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol is unmissable.

Bobby Deol shared the picture by talking about the Deol siblings' physique as the caption read, "Brothers and arms!". Fans in huge number complimented Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's picture. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and actor Darshan Kumar also showered love on the duo's picture. Take a look at the Deol family's boys.

On the work front

On the work front, Bobby Deol recently starred in two digital projects -- a Netflix film Class of 83, produced by Red Chillies, and Aashram, a web-series with Prakash Jha. The actor gained a major appreciation for his series Aashram. His performance was widely appreciated and fans even showed excitement for season 2 of Aashram.

The series stars - Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, Tushar Pandey as Satti, Darshan Kumaar as Ujagar Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa and Anupriya Goenka as Dr Natasha. It is a story about an Indian Godman's good deeds who is associated with activities like criminal and unholy, such as rapes, murders, drugs, vote bank politics and forced male emasculation. The law and a few crusaders investigate to bring him to account.

