Bobby Deol Posts Black And White Photo; Chandan Roy Sanyal Awaits His Return On 'Aashram'

Actor Bobby Deol has taken to Instagram after quite a while. On Thursday, February 18, Bobby posted a black and white picture of himself on Instagram, where he is seen giving a "death stare" to the lens. While he assumed to be posing as his character Monty from Aashram, fans had various interpretations of his picture. Aashram co-star Chandan Roy Sanyal, who plays Bhopa Swami in the MX player series, commented that he was anticipating the actors return to the sets soon. Look at Bobby's post and what fans reacted to his black and white picture.

Bobby Deol's Instagram updates

Bobby Deol has posted several updates on his Instagram pertaining to his films, web series and other snaps of his family. He has been busy promoting the release of his web series Aashram as well as his Netflix film Class of '83 which released last August. He has also posted teasers of his "godman" look from Aashram.

He recently took to Instagram to celebrate his wife Tanya Deol's birthday. He captioned the picture, "Happy birthday, meri Jaan!". Take a look here!

Bobby also posted a tribute last October for completing 25 years in Bollywood. He shared a picture on Instagram captioning, " It's been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead! Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits roll out!" Here's a look at the picture!

Bobby Deol on the work front

Bobby Deol was recently seen in the lead role of the MX player crime drama series Aashram. The series which premiered on August 28, 2020, also featured Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Sachin Shroff in supporting roles. The second season of the show was released in November. Just a month after its release Aashram creators claimed that the series received 1 billion views on the MX Player platform, which is available for viewers for free. The series received acclaim from fans and critics likewise for its performances and the gritty storyline, especially praising Bobby Deol's return to form as an actor.

Bobby Deol will be next seen in the film titled Love Hostel. The production for the film commenced in December 2020. Along with that, he will star in the upcoming Apne 2, his family franchise that co-stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and his son, Karan Deol. Earlier in January, Bobby Deol's casting was confirmed in the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor.

