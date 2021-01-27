Bobby Deol Reveals People Used To Call Him 'behenji' When He Was A Kid; Here's Why

On Bobby Deol's 52nd birthday today, take a look at a fun interview excerpt from a few years ago, where the Barsaat star talked about his childhood embarrassments. As of 2020, the actor who has featured in two OTT releases, Class of 83 and Aashram, had a great year as far as his career is concerned. Meanwhile, the actor celebrated his 52nd birthday today. Check out the time when the Aashram star was called "behenji" and how it infuriated him.

Bobby Deol was called "Behenji" in childhood?

As reported in Bollywood Bubble, Bobby Deol had spoken about how he used to struggle when people used to tease him for his thin voice. He stated that he used to get irritated when people heard his voice on the phone and referred to him as "behenji". He also told that to keep himself entertained he used to prank call people and talk as if he was a lady.

On his birthday today, the actor hasn't shared any updates on his Instagram as of yet, but he often shares a glimpse from his life both personal and professional on his social media. A few days ago, he had shared a picture with his wife wishing her on her birthday.

Upcoming Bobby Deol's movies and series

Bobby Deol was recently seen in the much-acclaimed series Aashram. The season one of Aashram was released on August 28 on MX Player while the second season on November 11. The series also featured Chandan Roy Sanyal Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Sachin Shroff among others. A month after its release, the makers claimed that they had received 1 billion views. The show garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for the performances and the storyline.

Bobby Deol will be next seen in the project titled Love Hostel. The movie will also star Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Apart from that, he has Apne 2, which is his family franchise featuring Dharmendra, Sunny and Sunny's son, Karan Deol. Earlier this year, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was announced which will also feature Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.

