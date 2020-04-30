Did You Know Budding Actors Gave Irrfan Khan's Phone Number As A Reference To Directors?

The entire nation was shocked yesterday after Irrfan Khan's untimely death at the age of 53, at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani hospital. Soon after the tragic news broke the internet, most of the Bollywood celebrities shared the anecdotes about their experiences with the former actor. To honour the legendary actor, social media was filled with poetries and tribute messages from fans and Bollywood celebrities, expressing their grief about the major loss that the Hindi film industry has incurred. Director Bobby Parwez too took to social media to share his unforgettable memory with Irrfan Khan when back in the day there were no mobile phones.

Bobby Parwez shared his first impression of Irrfan Khan as he mourned his demise

Bobby Parwez recently took to Facebook to pay his tribute to the legendary actor after the news of his demise broke the internet. In his note, Parwez shared with everyone his first impression of Khan, wherein he stated that a lot of budding actors who visited directors used to write down a phone number on the back of their photographs as a reference. Parvez further revealed that the reference number belonged to Irrfan Khan or his wife Sutapa. Check out his full Facebook post below:

Irrfan Khan was battling neuroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer for two years and was getting treated in the United Kingdom for the same. Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, and his spokesperson shared an emotional official statement regarding his demise. The official statement read:

"I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it"

