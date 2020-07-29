Sanjay Dutt's Birthday: Ekta Kapoor And Ajay Devgn Pen Heart-warming Wishes

As Sanjay Dutt turned a year older today, July 29, Ajay Devgn and Ekta Kapoor penned sweet birthday wishes for him. Ekta Kapoor reposted a video shared by Balaji Motion Pictures and wrote, "Happiest birthday Sanju Sir." The video shared by Balaji Motion Pictures sees Sanjay Dutt's scene from one of his films. The caption to the post read, "Happy Birthday to the actor par excellence Sanjay Dutt! Here’s wishing you continue to entertain us all with your power-packed presence and performances."

Ekta Kapoor wishes Sanjay Dutt

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt on the latter's special day. Taking to his Instagram, Ajay penned, "Hi Sanju, Many Happy Returns of the day." The picture sees the duo posing for the paparazzi. Fans also dropped birthday wishes for Dutt on Ajay Devgn's post.

Manish Malhotra

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also posted a picture with the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor. The caption to Manish's post read, "Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt. Stay this wonderful always." As seen in the pic, the duo poses for a selfie.

Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt posted an adorable picture with the former and wished her 'love' on his special day. Maanyata also shared Sanjay Dutt's KGF Chapter 2 first look poster. In the picture, the couple is seen twinning in all-black outfits.

Also Read | '#KGFChapter2' trends on Twitter as makers announce a surprise on Sanjay Dutt's birthday

Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 2

As Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday today, he unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. The poster reveals Sanjay's character as 'Adheera'. With the film, Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his debut in Kannada film industry, alongside Yash. On sharing the poster, Sanjay wrote, "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift."

Also Read | 'KGF 2': Sanjay Dutt unveils his powerful look as Adheera on 61st birthday

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt wishes 'mom' Maanayata with heartwarming birthday post, Trishala Dutt reacts

Sanjay Dutt's movies

Ever since Sanjay Dutt dipped his toes in Bollywood in 1981 with his debut in the film Rocky, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry. He has done a slew of movies like Zameen Asmaan, Prassthanam, Agneepath, Sadak, Daag: The Fire, among many others. Sanjay Dutt also has Sadak 2, and other films lined up.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt reveals Maanayata Dutt's nickname in an adorable birthday post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.