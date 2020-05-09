Raj Kapoor's 'Bol Radha Bol' song rendered in Arabic version, netizens say 'superb'

The reach of Indian films has often been witnessed in various parts of the world. Be it Raj Kapoor’s fame in Russia, Rajinikanth’s following in Malaysia and other countries or Aamir Khan’s popularity in China, Indian films and its actors have been lapped by audiences across the globe. And it’s not just films, even the songs transcends boundaries and are often rendered in different ways, often by those who do not understand Hindi.

READ: Celebrate World Laughter Day Watching These Evergreen Marathi Comedy Movies

In a latest instance, an evergreen track being rendered in Arabic is doing the rounds on the Internet. The track was the iconic Bol Radha Bol from the 1964 film Sangam.

A lead singer and his group of performers first croon to the Mukesh song in Hindi. The video also features subtitles when the song is being performed in Hindi, before the artists switch to Arabic. Not just the energry of the singers, the performers were aided by an impressive set comprising of traditional instruments like harmonium, tabla and sitar.

READ:Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Iconic Songs Of The Legendary Actor That Will Always Be Evergreen

Watch the video here:

Bol radha bol sangam...Arabic version.. Superb 👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/3I8JYxr3gG — Rajesh Raina راجیش رینہ राजेश रैना (@rainarajesh) May 7, 2020

Netizens loved the particular version and termed it ‘goosembumps stuff’, ‘superb’ and more.

Wow goosebumps stuff — Anju Negi Rawat (@anjubharatrawat) May 7, 2020

Beautiful rendition in Sufi Khawali format — Vikram Singh Bhati🌞 (@vikramsingh999) May 7, 2020

It's awesome.. — Iti Gupta (@ItiGupt27354458) May 7, 2020

बढ़िया है सर👌👌👌 — Suresh Sharma (@sureshhssharma) May 7, 2020

Superb.👍👍👍 — Sushil Kumar (@SushilK24705236) May 7, 2020

Director Onir was also among those who was impressed and termed it ‘wow.’

Wow ... good night beautiful peoples something that will make you smile and step away from negativity before you sleep . ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Ig7FL2kgXt — Onir (@IamOnir) May 7, 2020

The song was picturised on the legendary Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala. The track was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and the album features numerous other hits like Dost Dost Na Raha, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Main Kya Karoon Ram and more. The film was one of the many successes that Raj Kapoor delivered as an actor-filmmaker in that era.

READ: Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Pay Their Tribute To Evergreen Actor Irrfan Khan

READ: Sonam Kapoor In Evergreen Love Songs: 'Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi', 'Kaash' And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.