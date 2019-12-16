Bollywood A-listers Who Did Not Have A Single Film Release In 2019

Every year Bollywood delivers a series of films for its fans. From hits to flops, from action thrillers to romantic comedies, the industry has a lot to offer. Where some celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan deliver multiple hits a year, some celebrities only release one film a year and at times, none at all. Here are a few celebrities that did not have a single release in 2019.

Celebrities with no release in 2019

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma reportedly announced a break from Bollywood post her marriage. The star was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She was also seen essaying the character of Winnie Dias in Sanju. Another film she was a part of in 2018 was Sui Dhaaga alongside Varun Dhawan. She has reportedly been roped in for Tarun Mansukhani’s Priceless.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero in 2018 where he played the character of Bauua Singh. He played a vertically challenged man who is trying to find his purpose in life. The star has reportedly been roped in for the much-awaited film, Don 3. He will also be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Koochie Koochie Hota Hai next year.

Aamir Khan

The star was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The film was a story about a man’s love for his nation and another’s love for power. Thugs of Hindostan released in 2018. However, the film failed to grasp the audience’s attention. The star will now be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone was last seen in Padmavaat in 2018 where she played the character of a royal Princess named Padmavati. While she had no releases in 2019, the star has a lot of films planned for the future. She will be seen in Ramayana, Chhapaak, ’83, Sapna Didi, and xXx 4.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the box office hit Sanju which was a biography based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. He also had a cameo appearance in Love Per Square Foot and Bucket List. He will be seen next in Brahmastra and Shamshera.

