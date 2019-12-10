Ranveer Singh's Quirky Style Inspired These Fellow Bollywood Actors

Ranveer Singh is known and loved for several factors including his acting talents, his high energy and also for his flamboyant and unique fashion sense. Without a doubt, Ranbeer is one of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood and his quirky style never fails to garner the attention of his fans as well as of other celebs. In fact, Ranveer's style statements are so influential that he has even inspired other popular and beloved actors, who have tried to emulate his grand and unique style in their own looks. Here are a few Bollywood celebs who have been influenced by Ranveer Singh in 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, while considered stylish, has never been one to have a quirky fashion sense like Ranveer Singh. However, recently the actor wore a grand while suit that was topped by an all-white cape. This strange and unique style was one that Ayshmann has never displayed before. Immediately, fans took to social media, where they stated that it seemed as if Ayushmann had taken a page out of Ranveer Singh's fashion book. While not officially stated that Ayushmann was inspired by Ranveer, the similarities were noticed by fans instantly.

Vijay Deverakonda

Another actor who has been stated to mimic Ranveer Singh is Vijay Deverakonda. Many fans noticed that Vijay's most recent looks were as quirky as Ranveer's. Vijay even wore a unique fedora during the trailer launch for Meeku Mathrame Cheptha. Vijay and Ranveer Singh have also been seen together quite a few times. Perhaps during one of those meets, Vijay got a few fashion tips from Ranveer that he applied to his own style. Recently, the actor posted a picture on Instagram where he wore a flamboyant pink outfit.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the wife of Ranveer Singh and is a master of fashion in her own right. The actor once stated that her husband was one of the many inspirations behind her fashion. And that is certainly evident to an extent in Deepika's recent Instagram posts.

