Jacqueline Fernandez Sends Instagram Birthday Wishes To Mom Kim, Shares Throwback Pic

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 7 and wished her mother Kim on the occasion of her birthday as she shared an adorable throwback picture with her. The Kick actor is reportedly separated from her parents, who live in Bahrain, amid the nationwide lockdown in India due to the growing scare of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Housefull 3 actor wrote the sweetest words in the caption, "Happy Birthday Mumsie!! Love you miss you and wish you were here with me quarantined together 💜💜".

Have a look:

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez inspires fans to do 'Suryanamaskar' in her latest video

In a recent interview with a national daily, Jacqueline shared her concerns about her parents' well being and said that she wished to be with them during these trying times. She also revealed that her parents had been equally worried about her as she stays alone in India.

Jacqueline shared that the lockdown restrictions have prevented her from being there for her aging parents who have been by her side in her vulnerable moments.

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez & Badshah sizzle in Bengali-Punjabi fusion song 'Genda Phool'; Watch

Meanwhile, the Genda Phool star has been keeping herself busy with indoor activities, updates of which she shares with her fans through social media. The actor has been entertaining her fans by sharing memes and workout videos through her Instagram account.

Have a look:

Coronavirus impact in India

The COVID-19 has infected a total of 4300 in India as on date and has claimed 124 lives. About 352 people have been cured of the deadly infection after receiving prompt medical attention.

Read | Jacqueline Fernandez is all praise as Himanshi Khurana dances to 'Genda Phool'

Read | Arjun Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez poke fun at Vicky Kaushal as he cleans his fan; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.