Kartik Aaryan Feels 'raksha Ki Zimmedari' Is 'behen' Kritika's This Rakshabandhan, See Pic

Raksha Bandhan 2020 is finally here. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals. This festival usually falls on the last day of the Shravan month. The traditional Hindu festival celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters. While several people have taken to social media to wish their loved ones, Bollywood celebrities are not an exception to this. Some of the popular personalities who have shared Raksha Bandhan wishes are Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan and the Love Aaj Kal actor, Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share a heart-warming post with his sister Kritika Tiwari. Kartik Aaryan’s post featured three photographs. The actor appears to be indulging in Raksha Bandhan festivities in the Instagram post. Further, Kartik also appears to be touching his sister’s feet in one of the photographs.

While the actor wore a white shirt and blue ripped jeans, his sister wore a floor-length Indian outfit. Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram caption reveals that his sister is a doctor. Kartik Aaryan captioned the Instagram post as, “ab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski ðŸ’ªðŸ»

@dr.kiki_ blessing me !!

Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone â¤ï¸”.

Several fans showered their love on Kartik Aaryan’s pictures with his sister by liking and commenting on it. While some fans shared Raksha Bandhan wishes in the comments section, some showered their love on Karthik Aaryan. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram:

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan has a huge fan following on Instagram. As of late, the actor enjoys about 18.8 million followers on Instagram. Kartik often shares Instagram posts and stories on special occasions. On the occasion of Friendship Day, the actor shared the famous song, Tera Yaar Hoon Main from his film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He captioned the post as, “Friendship Anthem #TeraYaarHoonMain â¤ï¸Tag karo uss dost ko jo hamesha busy hone ka natak karta hai ðŸ§

Happy Friendship Day”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

All images sourced from Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram

