Kartik Aaryan Watching 'Dil Bechara' On Loop Because Of This Emotional Scene, See Post

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s posthumously released film Dil Bechara has won the hearts of many. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he is watching the movie on loop because of a particular scene that has melted his heart. Taking to Instagram, he shared the montage of his favourite Dil Bechara moment.

Kartik Aaryan’s favourite Dil Bechara moment

In the post, Kartik shared the still of the climax scene of Dil Bechara where Manny (Played by Sushant Singh Rajput) attended his own funeral. In the film, when Manny is diagnosed with cancer and his condition worsens, he calls his best friend and Kizie to a church. There he asks both of them to recite the eulogy they would give for him. The emotional scene has left many teary-eyed along with Kartik. He captioned the post, “this scene” with a heart emoticon. Take a look at his post here:

After the post was uploaded, many fans reacted saying that the scene has left them emotional too. Several other fans requested the actor to come forward and demand a CBI probe in Sushant Singh’s death case. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 12. Since then, many theories have been doing the rounds on social media involving his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

While Kangana Ranaut alleged that 'the movie mafia' in Bollywood emotionally tortured the late actor, Sushant’s father has recently lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty alleging that she harassed his son. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has claimed that a guy like Sushant could not be “depressed”. Both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are investigating the matter.

Sushant’s Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney+. Helmed by debutant director Mukesh Chhabra, the movie is based on John Green’s famous novel The Fault in Our Stars. The premise of the story revolves around two lovers who are suffering from cancer and how they complete their love story in an extraordinary manner. Apart from Sushant, Sanjana Singh and Saif Ali Khan were seen essaying pivotal roles in the film.

