Kartik Aaryan Miffs Bhushan Kumar, Replaced From Om Raut's Next Film: Reports

Kartik Aaryan, last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, has reportedly been shown the door from Om Raut's forthcoming film. The movie produced by T-series was supposed to go on floor in the coming months. However, Kartik Aaryan refused to shoot until a COVID-19 vaccine is in place, stated a media report published on Tuesday, July 28.

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan also refused to take a pay cut for the forthcoming film, which has allegedly irked T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar. Further, the media report claimed that Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar had a verbal argument. According to a media portal's close source, Bhushan Kumar has put the Om Raut-directorial on hold and is currently looking for Kartik Aaryan's replacement.

Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar's previous endeavour

Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar have collaborated in the past for Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The movie starring Kartik Aryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrrat Bharucha in the lead was directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Bhushan Kumar under his production banner. The Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar film reportedly collected Rs 152 nationwide at the box office.

Soon after the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar announced their next project. The forthcoming movie helmed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut was reported to be an action-thriller. The shooting of the film was expected to begin mid-2020. However, with the latest reports, it is unsure when the film will go on floors now.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Anees Bazme's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead, is the sequel of the 2007 film of the same name. The forthcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under their production banner.

Besides the upcomer, Kartik Aaryan also has the sequel of Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham starrer Dostana. The sequel stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The forthcoming movie also marks the debut of Collin D'Cuna and is produced by Dharma Productions.

