Bollywood Actors From Vidya Sinha To Champak Jain, Who Passed Away In 2019

Many well known and veteran Bollywood celebrities passed away unexpectedly this year creating a huge loss to the Bollywood industry. The deaths of Hollywood celebs like Juice Wrld and Luke Perry have created a sense of desp the fans and followers all over the world. Take a look at some of the famous Bollywood celebrities who left the world this year leaving behind their friends and family.

Shaukat Azmi

Shaukat Azmi (maiden name Shaukat Kaifi) who was the mother to actress Shabana Azmi passed away on November 22 at the age of 93 due to longterm illness. Shaukat Azmi was a theatre actor herself starring in numerous films and plays. She was best known for her superhit films like Bazaar, Umrao Jaan, Faslah, Naina, Saathiya and Salaam Bombay! (it was nominated for Oscars).

Champak Jain

Well known Bollywood film and music producer Champak Jain, who was the owner of the popular Venus Records & Tapes Pvt Ltd. passed away on October 31st. The famous producer was known for his films like Khiladi, Baazigar, Josh, Humraaz, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Hulchul to name a few. Champak Jain died at an unexpected age of 52 due to brain haemorrhage.

Viju Khote

Viju Khote who is popular for his portrayal as the dacoit ‘Kalia‘ in the film Sholay has acted in numerous films as a comedian. With more than 450 films and TV appearances in his filmography passed away on September 30, 2019, during his sleep after multiple organ failure. Viju was reportedly unwell for some time.

Veeru Krishnan

The famous dance trainer Veeru Krishnan who trained many Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty and Katrina Kaif died on September 7 in Mumbai. Popular actors and other celebs paid their due respect to their guru at Veeru Krishnan's Mumbai residence.

Vidya Sinha

Popular Bollywood veteran actor Vidya Sinha who is recognised for her films iconic portrayals in Rajnigandha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Chhoti Si Baat died on August 15th this year after suffering from breathing issues. She was hospitalized for a few days before she passed away at the age of 71. the actress has etched her hit portrayals in films and Television for many years and will always be remembered in the Bollywood community.

