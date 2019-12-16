Pink To Damini; Bollywood Films With Thought-provoking Monologues

The climax of the film is considered as the soul of the film. Sometimes, the climax is crafted with too many elements and at times, simply without any dialogues to set unfold the story in such a manner that the audience will get a clear picture of the plot of the story. Monologues being one of the strongest elements in cinema try to give a reality check on the various topics. Here are some of the best monologues scenes from Bollywood films that were thought-provoking:

Pink

The film starring Amitabh Bachchan along with Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang in the lead is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film won several awards in the category of best dialogues. The film has many compelling dialogues throughout its court drama sequences. In the last hearing of the case, Amitabh's character delivers a monologue on 'No Means No', that touched the hearts of the audience.

READ | Taapsee Pannu's Inspirational Dialogues And Quotes That Can Motivate You

Mulk

The film based on true events directed by Anubhav Sinha released in 2018. The film stars Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Many of the courtroom-drama films of Bollywood have a monologue sequence. Following the same pattern, this movie too crafted a monologue of Taapsee in which she talked about how a nation-build. Though the film did an average business at the box-office, it garnered appreciation from the critics for the brilliant performances of the actors and the presentation of the story.

READ | 'Mardaani 2' Star Rani Mukerji Reveals What Is Special About The The Khans Of Bollywood

English Vinglish

The family comedy-drama directed by Gauri Shinde marked the comeback of late actor Sridevi on the silver screen after eight-years. The film depicts the struggles of a woman, whose family constantly judges her inability to read and speak in English. She ends up surprising everyone in the last scene of the film, by narrating a speech in English about marriage and family.

A Wednesday

A Wednesday, featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher, is directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film has a sequence, popularly known as A Stupid Common Man, which is picturised on Naseeruddin. The scenes talk about terrorism and its impact on the life of a common man.

READ | Bollywood Movies In 2020 Will See Many Clashes At The Box Office; Here's A Complete List

Damini

A monologue from the 90s' film starring Meenakshi Sheshadhari, Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Deol in the lead made a large impact on the audience. The 'Tarik Par Tarik' dialogue from the film was an instant hit. The scene also gives a brief of the judicial system and state of women in the country.

READ | Bollywood News Wrap For Today Ft. Kareena, Deepika & Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.