Bollywood Movies In 2020 Will See Many Clashes At The Box Office; Here's A Complete List

Bollywood is unarguably one of the most popular movie industries in India that churns out more than 200 movies every year. According to media reports, the upcoming year, 2020, will witness some of the biggest movie clashes in the history of Indian cinema. From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar, all are bracing themselves to lock horns with one another at the box office. Here is a list of movies that will clash at the box office in the year ahead.

Bollywood movies that will clash at the Box office in 2020

Chhapaak vs Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

(Image Source: Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn's Instagram)

A few weeks into January, one will notice the first Bollywood movie clash between Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak; both of which are reportedly based on real-life characters. While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will reunite real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol onscreen, Chhapaak will bring together the fresh pairing of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Malang vs Imtiaz Ali's untitled film

(Image Source: Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's Instagram)

Come this Valentine's day, you will witness an epic box office clash between Imtiaz Ali's untitled film and Mohit Suri's Malang. According to reports, Imtiaz Ali's movie is titled Aaj Kal and is reportedly the sequel to his 2009 hit movie, Love Aaj Kal. The movie will feature rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Meanwhile, Mohit Suri's Malang will feature Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani in the lead.

Also Read | 'Radhe' And 'Laxmmi Bomb' Lock Horns, It's Salman Vs Akshay In 2020

Panga vs Street Dancer

(Image Source: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Varun Dhawan's Instagram)

This is reportedly the first time Varun Dhawan and Kangana Ranaut will engage in a Box office battle. Reports have it that Remo D' Souza's Street Dancer is a sequel to his popular dance-drama ABCD 2 and will feature Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Meanwhile, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga is a sports-drama featuring Kangana Ranaut in the role of an athlete.

Bhoot One: The Haunted Ship vs Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

(Image Source: Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared the 'Best Actor' award at the 66th National Film Awards are reportedly going to share the same release date for their upcoming movies. According to media reports, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot One: The Haunted Ship and Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the marquee on the same date. It would be interesting to watch the box office battle between two of the biggest stars of the year.

Also Read | Disha Patani To Resume KTina After Her Completion Of Radhe Schedules

Radhe vs Laxmmi Bomb

(Image Source: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's Instagram)

Come this Eid, and you will witness the biggest Box office clash of the decade. Rumours have it that Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe will clash at the Box office on Eid 2020. Ever since the announcement of the films, fans of the Bollywood stars are awaiting their release.

Toofan vs Udham Singh vs Satyameva Jayate 2

(Image Source: Farhan Akthar, John Abraham and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram)

Come October 2nd 2020, and movie-goers will witness an action-packed weekend with three of the biggest action-thrillers releasing on the same weekend. According to reports, Farhan Akthar's sports-drama titled Toofan will release on October 02, 2020, alongside John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 and Vicky Kaushal's Udham Singh.

Also Read | Salman Khan Talks About Radhe's Clash With 'Laxmmi Bomb'; Says Eid Does Not Belong To Him

Also Read | Salman Khan Wishes To Bring Chulbul Pandey, Kick's Devil & Radhe Together In One Frame

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.