Sonakshi Sinha To Bhumi Pednekar: Bollywood Celebs Share Beautiful Posts On Earth Day

The coronavirus outbreak has affected millions of people in the world. However, as the people are confined to their homes and there is no pollution, mother nature has been giving some beautiful scenic views to adore. From seeing the mountains from Jalandhar to noticing the clear water of the Ganges river, it seems like mother Earth has been renewed like never before. Today, on April 22, 2020, Earth day is celebrated to honour the natural beauty and the ground which we live on. Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Bhumi Pednekar also posted about Earth Day. Have a look at what Bollywood celebrities have to say on the occasion of Earth Day 2020.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar posted a picture of herself with beautiful edits where she is seen holding the mother Earth in her hands standing on the ground. The actor also went on to write a beautiful message for her fans. She wrote, "Happy Earth Day 🌏, our Earth is our home, it’s one of a kind. It shelters many together, animals & people with the same love and like. It gives us water, food, and land to walk, it gives us air to breathe and the sun for heat. But what am I doing to protect her? You can save water and plant a tree, say no to single-use plastic and make her free. Recycle your things, Don’t make more trash, we have really abused her, let’s not be rash. I love you Earth is all I can say, every day should be Earth Day ."

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha posted an adorable picture of herself where she is seen posing sitting on the platform of a tree. The actor is seen wearing an all-black outfit with white sneakers. She also wrote a heartfelt note that is, "When you realize “heart” and Earth are spelled with the same letters, it all starts to make sense! Happy 50th #EarthDay 🌎!". As soon as she posted the picture she was widely praised by her fans.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar says her family went into "warrior mode" after the death of her father

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty posted a picture of herself resting on the green grass. She is seen wearing a striped crop top and denim. The actor's picture on the occasion of Earth Day described what she has in common with her fans. She wrote, "in a time like now, remember, the earth is what we have in common 🌸".

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar or Tara Sutaria, who paired sequinned saree with plunging neckline better?

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a video on the occasion of Earth Day 2020. The video was a time-lapse which shows the actor cycling in the middle of the beautiful scenic beauty of mother Earth. She is seen exploring beautiful roads covered with sheds of palm trees. The actor in her caption wrote, "This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive. On the 50th #EarthDay let us all pledge to #DoOurBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees, use fuel & water conservatively. Together we can build a better world, one we all are proud of!"

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha's stunning item numbers that showed off her dancing skiils

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram posts reveal BTS fun from 'Khandaani Shafakhana'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.