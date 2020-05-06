Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit And Other Actors Look Ethereal In Paithani Saree; See Pics

Bollywood stars like Shradhha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kirti Sanon and many others never fail to impress the fans and fashion police with their vogue fashion sense. Earlier this year, during the wedding season, severe Bollywood stars were seen donning varied styles of sarees, Paithani saree being one of them. Paithani saree is a Marathi type saree made from very fine silk, and is considered as one of the most expensive sarees in India. Paithani is characterised by borders of an oblique square design, and a pallu with a Peacock design. Let us take a look at Bollywood divas who sported Paithani sarees with grace.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor wore this outfit on Diwali. The traditional attire was a perfect blend of style and elegance. The purple ensemble was sported with statement gold accessories like a thick neckpiece, jhumka and kadha. She also added a mogra at the back of her hair. She simply looked stunning and graceful in this traditional attire. For glam, Shraddha Kapoor opted for smokey eyes and dark shade of lipstick.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit also turned up in a similar coloured saree like Shraddha Kapoor. However, she styled the paithani saree in a different look. Madhuri Dixit gave the traditional look a modern touch with a strap blouse with backless design. Madhuri Dixit's saree had a half-moon style of print. For glam, Dixit kept it simple with a light makeup look, minimal jewellery and gajra in her hair bun.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilar wore a red Banarasi Paithani saree for the festival of Diwali. Amruta Khanvilar's saree had golden patchwork on it. She also went for minimal makeup. All eyes were on the flower garland she tied around her bun that complimented her outfit. Overall, Khanvilkar’s red and green saree can surely make perfect wedding attire.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon draped a paithani saree for her last release, Panipat. She played the roke of Parvati Bai in Panipat. Kirti Sanon draped a red paithani saree topped with a green shawl. This is a traditional royal look followed in Maharashtra. For glam, Kriti Sanon was styled in typical Marathi look with half-moon bindi, known as chandrabindi.

