Shraddha Kapoor's Movies On Amazon Prime You Can Watch During Quarantine; See Here

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her films like Aashiqui 2, Haider, Any Body Can Dance 2 and several other blockbusters. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of her latest film Baaghi 3. There are several films of Shraddha Kapoor that are currently streaming online on Amazon Prime.

The OTT platform has a list of films featuring the Street Dancer 3D actor. To know which are her films streaming on Amazon Prime continue reading.

Shraddha Kapoor list of films that are streaming on Amazon Prime

Ok Jaanu

Ok Jaanu released in 2017 in which Tara and Adi are both young and ambitious people who fall for each other after meeting at a wedding. But they decide to carry on the relationship and start live-in. Later when their career pulls them apart, they both start doubting their decision. The songs from the film are well-appreciated by the audiences.

Luv Ka The End

Luv Ka The End is directed by Bumpy starring Shraddha Kapoor, Taaha Shah Badusha, Errol Peter Marks, Meherzan Mazda. The plot of the film is about Rhea played by Shraddha Kapoor who is smitten with her boyfriend. However, she gets to know some ugly truths and decides to take revenge.

Saaho

Saaho was produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners of UV Creations and T-Series. The story of the film revolves around an agent and her partner realising that the case they are working on is linked to a crime lord. Prabhas, the South Indian actor is starring with Shraddha Kapoor in the film. The movie was loved by audiences for its plot and songs.

Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza under the banners T-Series and Remo D'Souza Entertainment. This Remo D’Souza directorial is about the two teams of India and Pakistan who are dance rivals set in London. The movie is highly critically acclaimed and also loved by audiences. Several music directors Guru Randhawa, Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, Sachin-Jigar has created wonderful music in the film that both Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan danced their hearts out on.

