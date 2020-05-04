'Stree' Ending Explained | Netizens Feel That Shraddha Kapoor Is The Real 'Stree'

Ever since the release of the 2018 film, Stree, audiences have still not found a conclusion to the film. The ending of the film, Stree leaves fans on a cliff-hanger making them eager to know what happened at the end? What happened to the Stree? And so much more. Here’s taking a look at the ending of the film and how things might have ended.

The film, Stree, stared at Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles. The horror comedy film revolves around a village of Chanderi where people are under constant fear of Stree. The Stree is the spirit of a woman who attacks men at night during a festival in the village. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), along with his village friends decides to unravel the mystery and capture the Stree.

And as they were on the journey to capture the Stree, Vicky, and his friends Bittu, Rudra along with the mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor), go to meet the man to find a permanent solution to save the town from the Stree. He then reveals that the Stree had once been a beautiful courtesan desired by every person in town.

She eventually met a man who loved her and decided to marry her, but Stree and her husband were murdered by the jealous people of the town on their wedding night. The man also said that since then her spirit has been looking for her true love ever since, and is also seeking vengeance on the city to abduct every last man in it.

The Shastri then tells them that Vicky surprisingly appears to have all the characteristics describing the saviour. And only he can bring things to an end. Vicky then decides to save his town which accepted him and didn't condemn him. The friends and the woman make a trap for killing Stree, but Vicky knows Stree wants love and respect only. Instead of killing her, the mysterious woman suggests that Vicky only cut off the long braid-the source of her power to make her weak.

He then manages to cut the braid of the Stree, and she disappears. The mysterious woman also leaves the city the next day, and Vicky bids her farewell, this time also forgets to ask her name. The woman on the bus merges Stree's braid with her hair and then vanishes from the bus, suggesting that she is a witch who has been out of braid since Stree's powers.

The conclusion of the ending might be explained in the sequel of the film that is set to hit the silver screens this year. However, fans and movie buffs are eager to know the ending and have also come up with their theories of it. The audience wondered if Shraddha Kapoor the real Stree. Here’s taking a look at fan theories of who is the ghost in Stree and what happened to Shraddha Kapoor in Stree?

I had 2 theories. 1)the stree in the film is actually Shradhha’s accomplice helping her attain something(respect maybe?)

2)she wanted to become more powerful hence merged the choti in hers? She knew a lot abt all dis & cud also disappear quickly. So she always ws a ghost i guess? — ♥️🦅 (@TheSassyChic_) September 2, 2018

There is a thing where a chudail can't kill a chudail at the same time the powers of a chudail grows the longer her plait. Shraddha is a different witch who will take over in the sequel. — Anurag Rekhi (@Dravidict) September 2, 2018



Shraddha is a chudail and wanted to increase her powers..she killed stree with the help of vicky to attain her power. Her back story will be told in the sequel. — Ankit verma (@ankssyverma) September 4, 2018

